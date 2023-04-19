Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

