Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.51. The company had a trading volume of 71,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $260.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

