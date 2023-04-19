Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.