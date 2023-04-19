VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MOAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 562,851 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

