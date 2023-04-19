VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,042 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.27% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

