VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

