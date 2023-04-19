Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vale by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

