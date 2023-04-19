Uscom Limited (ASX:UCM) Insider Buys A$25,618.59 in Stock

Uscom Limited (ASX:UCM – Get Rating) insider Robert Phillips bought 569,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,618.59 ($17,193.68).

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50.

Uscom Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive cardiovascular and pulmonary medical devices worldwide. It offers USCOM 1A, a non-invasive hemodynamic monitor that measures cardiovascular function using Doppler ultrasound; BP+, a supra-systolic oscillometric central blood pressure monitor that measures blood pressure and blood pressure waveforms at the heart, as well as in the arm; and SpiroSonic, a pulmonary function testing device based on multi-path ultrasound technology.

