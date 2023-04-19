Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Financial Survey

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.46 6.58 Urstadt Biddle Properties $145.85 million 4.69 $39.70 million $0.71 24.52

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 53.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

