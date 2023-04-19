Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.41% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 380,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

