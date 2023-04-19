United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Trading Down 0.7%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.71 and last traded at 2.71. 30,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 133,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.73.
United Maritime Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported 3.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 14.93 million during the quarter.
United Maritime Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of United Maritime
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Maritime (USEA)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.