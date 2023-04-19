United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Trading Down 0.7%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.71 and last traded at 2.71. 30,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 133,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.73.

United Maritime Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported 3.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 14.93 million during the quarter.

United Maritime Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Maritime

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.