United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.
United Community Banks Price Performance
UCBI stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $39.50.
United Community Banks Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.