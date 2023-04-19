United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

