United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,327,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 8,506,686 shares.The stock last traded at $44.94 and had previously closed at $43.04.

The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

