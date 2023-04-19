Uniswap Price Tops $5.90 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00020137 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $141.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00317547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.34484385 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 662 active market(s) with $116,154,413.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.