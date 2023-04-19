Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

