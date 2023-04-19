Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
