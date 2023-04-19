Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $111.81 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $111.81 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00441052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00121805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.36974645 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,350,800.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

