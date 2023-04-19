UBS Group Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

