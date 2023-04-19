U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 11,100,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,082,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

