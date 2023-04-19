Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. 290,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 593,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative net margin of 70.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

