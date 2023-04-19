Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. 290,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 593,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Tuya Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative net margin of 70.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.