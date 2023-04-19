TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 6.0 %

MEDS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

