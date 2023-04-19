Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $1.29

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00004400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $537.98 million and $31.19 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000892 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

