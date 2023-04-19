TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

THS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,603. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

