TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.17% of TransMedics Group worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TMDX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. 100,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $362,437.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,328 shares of company stock worth $10,944,538 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

