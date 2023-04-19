TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 6,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $761.95. 32,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $736.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

