TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$15.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNW shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE RNW opened at C$12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.70.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

