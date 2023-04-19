Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.69. 446,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

