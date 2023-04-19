Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.49. The stock had a trading volume of 749,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

