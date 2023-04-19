Tranquility Partners LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after buying an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $25.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.09. 3,138,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,867. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

