Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 911,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

