Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.49. The stock had a trading volume of 999,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,799. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.