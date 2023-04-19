Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,061 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.75. 1,365,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449,876. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

