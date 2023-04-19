Tranquility Partners LLC Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.51. 171,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,502. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $352.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average of $213.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

