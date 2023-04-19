Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 167 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.82. The company had a trading volume of 940,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,111. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68. The firm has a market cap of $283.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

