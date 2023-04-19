Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.71. 108,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,997. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

