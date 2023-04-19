TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

