Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

