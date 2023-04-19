Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 3,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

