Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIH. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.29.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$1.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,666. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.36.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

