Toncoin Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00007627 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and $19.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,330.37 or 1.00016074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3083292 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $30,366,409.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.