Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.39.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.73. 423,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

