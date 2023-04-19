Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. 1,226,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

