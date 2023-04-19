Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 124,498 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,498 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of PulteGroup worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

PHM traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 395,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,266. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $62.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

