Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $32,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. 345,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,006. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

