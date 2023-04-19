Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,571 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $45,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UBS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

