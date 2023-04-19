Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,117 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,285 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of eBay worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.