Todd Asset Management LLC Has $40.90 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Jacobs Solutions worth $40,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,009,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.