Tobam Sells 423 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tobam reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Waters were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

