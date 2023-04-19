Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

