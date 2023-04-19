Tobam Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tobam lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Shares of BK opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

