Tobam Has $225,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Repligen were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.